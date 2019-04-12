Police: Man slashes wife, stabs daughter, sets Brooklyn apartment on fire

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man slashed his wife and stabbed his daughter and himself and set his apartment on fire in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police say.It happened around 3:45 p.m. on the 300 block of 42nd Street in Sunset Park.Firefighters quickly arrived on scene and extinguished the flames.Authorities say the 64-year-old man slashed his wife in the finger and stabbed his daughter in both shoulders.The 63-year-old woman and her 45-year-old daughter were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Officials say the man then set the apartment on fire and stabbed himself in the stomach. He is expected to survive.He was taken into custody but officials have not indicated whether or not he has been charged.An investigation is ongoing.----------