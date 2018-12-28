SHEEPHEADS BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) --A 57-year-old man was killed by a subway train after allegedly robbing a cell phone store in Brooklyn, police said.
The man was struck by a Q train at the Neck Road station in Sheepshead Bay around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police said the man ran onto the subway tracks while trying to flee a cell phone store worker. The worker was chasing the 57-year-old after police said he stole a phone from a nearby Metro PCS.
His identity has not been released.
