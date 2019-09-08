Man vandalizes iconic Wall Street Charging Bull landmark with banjo, police say

By Eyewitness News
FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man has been arrested after damaging the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull.

Police say just after noon on Saturday, 42-year-old Tevon Varlack attacked the iconic bull with a banjo, leaving several dents and a hole in one of its horns.



Eyewitnesses called 911. Police arrived quickly on the scene and took the man into custody.

Police have questioned Varlack, who is from Dallas, Texas, but he has not been cooperative with police.

Varlack has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon, and disorderly conduct.

The 7,100-pound (3,200-kilogram) bull was created by Italian-born artist Arturo Di Modica in 1989 and installed in lower Manhattan as a work of guerrilla art.

Di Modica says the sculpture was his gift to America. It quickly became a popular attraction.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
financial districtnew york citymanhattanwall streetvandalism
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 suspects wanted in stabbing of subway rider in Manhattan
Crash sends police car over curb and into pedestrians in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Partly sunny on Sunday
NY health officials issue warning to stop vaping
Kawhi Leonard's sister a suspect in California murder
Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams in US Open final
4-month-old boy found dead in home, mother in custody
Show More
Trump calls off secret meeting with Taliban, Afghan leaders
Woman sexually abused while sleeping inside NYC subway station
Antonio Brown reaches agreement with Patriots after release from Raiders: ESPN
Man robs mom, 7-year-old daughter as they carry groceries in NYC
35 cats, 19 dogs rescued from Dorian up for adoption on LI
More TOP STORIES News