Police: Masked robbers slash man in Bronx home invasion

LONGWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a group of masked thieves in a brutal home invasion in the Bronx.
Investigators said they busted into a home on Kelly Street in Longwood just after midnight on February 13.
The attackers reportedly knocked on a 27-year-old man's door, held him at gunpoint and slashed him in the face.
Police said they ripped the victim's chains off his neck and took off. No other property was removed from the victim or apartment.
Four of the five suspects were wearing masks.
The victim was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.
Police described all five attackers as Hispanic men with dark complexions.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
