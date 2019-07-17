Police: Mother, daughter stabbed multiple times in Westchester County

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) -- Police say a mother and daughter sustained multiple stab wounds Wednesday in Westchester County.

The incident happened on Bellview Place in New Rochelle.

A male adult suspect was arrested nearby and a knife was recovered, according to police.

Police confirm the victims knew their attacker and that it was domestic in nature.

The mother and daughter were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

