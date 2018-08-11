ESCAPED PRISONER

Manhunt underway for 'armed and dangerous' inmate who escaped in South Jersey

A manhunt is underway to catch a prisoner who escaped police custody in Southern New Jersey.

UPPER DEERFIELD TWP., New Jersey (WABC) --
A manhunt is underway to catch a prisoner who escaped police custody in Southern New Jersey Friday.

Police said 34-year-old David Riley escaped corrections officers in Cumberland County around 10:30 a.m.

He escaped while still in handcuffs and was last seen in Upper Deerfield Township.



Police said Riley should be considered armed and dangerous.

Riley is a white male, 5'9", 190 pounds, with short brown hair, a short beard, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and boxer shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101.

