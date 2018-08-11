****Wanted for Escape****



Earlier today, David D. Riley, 34, of Bridgeton City, N.J. escaped from the custody of Cumberland Co. Department of Corrections Officers.



DO NOT ATTEMPT TO INTERACT WITH THIS INDIVIDUAL. HE IS CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS.https://t.co/Sfiv3RLiSU pic.twitter.com/RjfhgIueTZ — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) August 10, 2018

A manhunt is underway to catch a prisoner who escaped police custody in Southern New Jersey Friday.Police said 34-year-old David Riley escaped corrections officers in Cumberland County around 10:30 a.m.He escaped while still in handcuffs and was last seen in Upper Deerfield Township.Police said Riley should be considered armed and dangerous.Riley is a white male, 5'9", 190 pounds, with short brown hair, a short beard, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and boxer shorts.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101.----------