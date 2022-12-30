2 police officers injured in crash while responding to call in Nassau County

GARDEN CITY, Nassau County (WABC) -- Two police officers were injured in a crash while responding to a call on Long Island Friday morning.
The crash happened near Jericho Turnpike and 6th Avenue in Garden City Park just after 8 a.m.
Video from the scene showed a police vehicle and another SUV both with severe front-end damage.
Police said a suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
The two officers were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
