Police: Plastic surgeon from Long Island had arsenal of weapons to threaten wife

TUCKAHOE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Police say a plastic surgeon from Long Island has been arrested in Westchester County over an arsenal of weapons he allegedly kept to threaten his estranged wife and her family.Authorities announced Wednesday that Matthew Bonanno, 47, faces multiple counts of criminal weapons possession after he was found with a large cache of weapons including assault-style rifles, ammunition, body armor, tasers and brass knuckles.An investigation began after his estranged wife told police she was being threatened by her former husband.Bonanno, of Great Neck, was arrested outside Growler's Beer Bistro in Tuckahoe where a bystander heard him making threats and called police, according to the Tuckahoe Police Department.The eyewitness noticed he had a gun and was talking about killing his wife and family.He had allegedly driven his car to his estranged wife's house and had a friend pick him up to take him to the bar.After he was arrested without incident, police searched Bonanno's car that was parked as his wife's house and found five assault-style rifles fully loaded with high-capacity magazines, three handguns, 29 high-capacity magazines, 1,600 rounds of ammunition, a stun gun, body armor, ballistic helmet, hand cuffs, face masks, knives, brass knuckles, pepper spray fogger, scopes and binoculars.Officials say Bonanno has one child.Bonanno has one prior arrest for a DWI. He is being held without bail.