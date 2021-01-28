Police precinct councils will help select NYPD precinct commanders

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that beginning this year, communities will have a direct role in selecting their NYPD precinct commanders.

The department will provide the local police precinct councils three to five candidates that they will review.

The council will then provide feedback to the commissioner and the commissioner will make the final decision.

The local police precinct councils will also complete annual evaluations of commanding officers' performances.

"I think we've already seen some positive things come out of this reform process," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said. "It helps build trust both ways."

Shea had served as a precinct commander at two NYPD precincts in the Bronx.

"You are like a miniature mayor of that command, the bonds to this day still exist," Shea said.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybill de blasionypddermot shea
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father seen in disturbing video at NYC subway stop identified
High school basketball star killed in Long Island crash
Bracing for the coldest day in 2 years
Snowy Owl gives Central Park visitors once in a lifetime sight
Robinhood limits trades of GameStop, other companies
Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19
3-alarm burns through row of Bronx stores near elevated subway
Show More
Water main break floods street, damages cars in Queens
COVID vaccination sites reopen in NYC as more doses arrive
NYPD officer shot in back set to be released from hospital
First come, first served vaccine site opens in Paterson
COVID Vaccine Live Updates: NY Mayor de Blasio briefing
More TOP STORIES News