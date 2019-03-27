Crime & Safety

Police pursuing suspect after deadly Manhattan shooting

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police pursued an alleged gunman on foot into a building following a deadly shooting in Manhattan Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. near West 185th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights.

The victim was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene and was pursued by officers, police said.

He was last seen heading into the rear of a building on West 180th Street.

