Police re-release video of gunmen in New Jersey sneaker store cold case murder

By Eyewitness News
RAHWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey have re-released surveillance video in hopes it will help them solve the 4-year-old cold-case murder of a sneaker store owner.

Jamal Gaines, 21, was gunned down by two gunman inside his East Coast store on Irving Street in Rahway just after 9 p.m. on February 26, 2016.

Prosecutors say the video captures the suspects fleeing down a rear alley after they shot Gaines during a scuffle. One of them showed a pronounced limp.

According to investigators, the gunmen had their faces obscured by fabric when they accessed the sneaker store through a rear utility door, before a physical struggle culminated with the fatal shot being fired.

Gaines was found suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

A $10,00 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being urged to contact Sgt. Sofia Santos at 908-577-4256 or Detective Ryan Kirsh at 908-347-1420. Tips can also be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477), via text message by texting "UCTIP" plus a message to 274637 (CRIMES).

