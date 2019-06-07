Police receive hundreds of tips in search for missing woman Jennifer Dulos

NEW CANAAN, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police say they have received more than 225 tips in their search for a missing Connecticut mother of five.
Jennifer Dulos has not been seen since May 24 when she dropped the children off at school in New Canaan.
Her estranged husband, 50-year-old Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have been charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.
Arrest warrants released Monday revealed that clothing and sponges soaked with Jennifer Dulos' blood were found in trash cans in Hartford, where the documents said surveillance cameras captured a male appearing to be Fotis Dulos wearing a baseball cap and disposing of garbage bags in more than 30 different receptacles along a four mile stretch of Albany Avenue.
Police, along with several dogs trained to find cadavers, began searching the Hartford trash plant on Monday.
Police have asked the public for help, including any images from private cameras that may have captured traffic in New Canaan between Wednesday, May 22nd and Saturday, May 25th.
Investigators say they have received almost 70 responses to that request.
Troconis met with detectives working the case at her attorney's office in Westport Thursday.
Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban shortly after dropping her kids off at school. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Waveny Park, which has been the main focus of the search.
Jennifer Dulos had been renting a home in New Canaan and was in the midst of a bitter two-year divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband, and she had said in court papers that she was scared for her life.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
