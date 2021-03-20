Police release photo of car involved in Brooklyn hit-and-run death

Police have identified the vehicle as a white Nissan Altima.
The incident happened on March 5 near Pitkin Avenue in East New York.
Oscar Holford, 38, died from his injuries.
Holford's girlfriend Nyasha Jackson tells Eyewitness News, she dropped him off at a deli on Pitkin Avenue across from his home while she waited in the car.
Authorities say the vehicle made a left turn on Linwood Street, then proceeded onto Dumont Avenue where it was last seen making a right turn to parts unknown.
Holford worked as an MTA bus operator for 14 years, and left behind a girlfriend and five young daughters.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
