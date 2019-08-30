Police release video of man wanted in Lower East Side groping

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man they say groped a teenager inside her building on the Lower East Side.
It happened on Wednesday, August 21st at around 1:55 p.m. near Broome and Ludlow streets.
Police say the man followed a 19-year-old woman into her building and grabbed her from behind and then rubbed up against her.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
