Police: Robber put Queens candy store worker in chokehold, stabbed him

REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for the robber behind an attack at a candy store in Queens.The robbery put the employee of the Rego Park store in a chokehold and dragged him across the floor.Police say the robbery happened back on June 15th.Investigators say the attacker also stabbed the worker in the neck while an accomplice grabbed more than $2,000 from the register.The suspected accomplice was arrested, but police are still searching for the man who choked and stabbed the employee.----------