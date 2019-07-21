Police: Robber put Queens candy store worker in chokehold, stabbed him

By Eyewitness News
REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for the robber behind an attack at a candy store in Queens.

The robbery put the employee of the Rego Park store in a chokehold and dragged him across the floor.

Police say the robbery happened back on June 15th.

Investigators say the attacker also stabbed the worker in the neck while an accomplice grabbed more than $2,000 from the register.

The suspected accomplice was arrested, but police are still searching for the man who choked and stabbed the employee.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rego parknew york cityqueensrobberystabbingcandy
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 firefighters injured after fire breaks out near Bronx auto body shop
Woman stabbed in neck with needle in NYC bank
AccuWeather Alert: Sweltering heat, humidity continues into Sunday
Monmouth scraps 6 races amid heat, protests; Haskell to run at night
Boy loses arm after man hands him firework on 10th birthday
Man scales building to reach mom's 15th-floor apartment during fire
2 NYC correction officers charged after shooting near go-go bar
Show More
Police watching 10-to-12-foot shark spotted off Long Island
7-Eleven pledges $7,100 college fund to baby born on 7-11
Manhunt after NC woman, Australian boyfriend murdered in Canada
Nation celebrates 50th anniversary of 1st lunar footsteps
Bones of dozens found beneath Vatican college: Expert
More TOP STORIES News