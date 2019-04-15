Police search for man behind Bronx urine attacks on MTA workers

Naveen Dhaliwal has more from Mott Haven.

By Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for an attacker who threw urine on two female MTA workers in the Bronx.

The attacks happened about an hour apart Friday morning.

The first incident happened on the 6 train in the Brook Avenue station in the Mott Haven section.

Police say a man exiting the train punched the conductor in the face and threw urine on her.

About an hour later, a bus driver was attacked after pulling up to a stop on 138th Street in the Grand Concourse.

The driver said she saw a man who looked like he was holding a cup of coffee. She loaded her passengers onto the bus, and as she was driving away, she said the man threw urine at her, hitting her in the face and eyes.

The Transport Workers Union is warning employees to be on the lookout, keep their windows closed and make sure they are wearing goggles.

Police are going through surveillance video in a search for clues.

The NYPD described the suspect as a black male in his 20s, approximately 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds, last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweater, a dark colored jacket, beige pants and red and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

