Police searching for 3 men who impersonated officers, robbed home at gunpoint in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

PELHAM GARDENS, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for three men who impersonated police officers and robbed a home in the Bronx at gunpoint.

Officials say the men forced open the rear door of the home on Gabriel Drive and Mace Avenue in Pelham Gardens just around 12:30 a.m. on April 27.

Once the suspects were inside, they identified themselves as police and handcuffed two women, a 32-year-old and a 53-year-old. The suspects then demanded money and ransacked the home.



The three men then fled the scene in an unknown direction with one of the victims' cellphone.

The suspects are described as three males with face masks, who wore baseball hats with the word 'Police' on them and vests with the word 'Police' on the front.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Mom of toddler struck by suitcase now in fear of growing violence in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim talks to the child's mother about the incident



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pelham gardensnew york citybronxcrimehome invasionnypdrobberypolice impersonatorpolicearmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYPD questioning 2 people in connection with subway attacks
Body found inside burning car parked in backyard on Long Island
Mask-wearing update in NY, NJ and CT: What to know
Trader Joe's drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated shoppers
Boy who was fatally punched had been bullied, family says
Cat jumps out 5th floor window amid fire, walks away: VIDEO
LI school soccer field vandalized, with damages totaling $38K
Show More
Car goes up in flames when driver smoking cigarette uses sanitizer
Woman says $26M California lottery ticket destroyed in wash
Colorado man suspected in wife's death cast ballot for her
Target stops selling Pokémon cards in stores due to safety concerns
Ice cream truck driver survives 20-foot fall down NJ embankment
More TOP STORIES News