Police searching for 3 men who impersonated officers, robbed home at gunpoint in the Bronx

Officials say the men forced open the rear door of the home on Gabriel Drive and Mace Avenue in Pelham Gardens just around 12:30 a.m. on April 27.
Once the suspects were inside, they identified themselves as police and handcuffed two women, a 32-year-old and a 53-year-old. The suspects then demanded money and ransacked the home.
The three men then fled the scene in an unknown direction with one of the victims' cellphone.
The suspects are described as three males with face masks, who wore baseball hats with the word 'Police' on them and vests with the word 'Police' on the front.
