Police searching for missing Brooklyn 14-year-old last seen getting on subway

By Eyewitness News
FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a missing teenager from Brooklyn after she disappeared more than two days ago.

Jenna Hospedales, 14, was last seen Thursday afternoon getting on the G Train at Fulton Street. She hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Hospedales is a freshman at Brooklyn Technical High School.

On Sunday, her family will hold a news conference alongside local leaders to demand her safe return.

