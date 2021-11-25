2 cops shot during confrontation with armed suspect in the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11268913" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> City officials hold an update after two officers were shot during a confrontation with an armed suspect in the Bronx.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11243972" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kemberly Richardson checks out the six new floats for the 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

BRONX (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after authorities say two police officers were injured in a shooting when they confronted an armed suspect in the Bronx Wednesday night.The shooting was reported on East 187th Street and Beaumont Avenue around 8:15 p.m.In a press conference Wednesday night, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea says police received a 911 call about a man with a gun at the location.Police recognized the suspect from the description they received and confronted the man.Officials say the suspect then pulled out his gun and fired at the officers.A female officer, a one-year veteran of the force who also serves on the U.S. Air Force reserves, was shot twice in the upper right arm.The second officer, an 8-year veteran, was struck in the right armpit area, with the bullet coming out of his left chest.The suspect, who was shot three times, had surgery and will survive.All three were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital. Both officers are also expected to survive.Police say the suspect's gun was reported stolen from Georgia. They say he is a career criminal.----------