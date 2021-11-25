2 cops shot during confrontation with armed suspect in the Bronx

EMBED <>More Videos

2 officers shot during confrontation with armed suspect in the Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after authorities say two police officers were injured in a shooting when they confronted an armed suspect in the Bronx Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported on East 187th Street and Beaumont Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

In a press conference Wednesday night, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea says police received a 911 call about a man with a gun at the location.

EMBED More News Videos

City officials hold an update after two officers were shot during a confrontation with an armed suspect in the Bronx.



Police recognized the suspect from the description they received and confronted the man.

Officials say the suspect then pulled out his gun and fired at the officers.

RELATED | Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Street closures, balloon inflation, performers and more
EMBED More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson checks out the six new floats for the 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.



A female officer, a one-year veteran of the force who also serves on the U.S. Air Force reserves, was shot twice in the upper right arm.

The second officer, an 8-year veteran, was struck in the right armpit area, with the bullet coming out of his left chest.

The suspect, who was shot three times, had surgery and will survive.

All three were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital. Both officers are also expected to survive.

Police say the suspect's gun was reported stolen from Georgia. They say he is a career criminal.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citypolice involved shootingpolice shootingnypd
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Marchers, floats, balloons ready for Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade: Performers, street closures & more
AccuWeather: Perfect for a parade!
NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison to retire
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
Stores open, closed Thanksgiving Day 2021
35 left homeless from 5-alarm NYC apartment fire
Show More
Officer hurt after being struck by car in NYC
All 3 men charged in Arbery's death convicted of murder
Holiday travel surge underway across Tri-State
Giving Back: Thanksgiving kicks off holiday season of charity
Senator Schumer's father dies at 98
More TOP STORIES News