Gunman who opened fire on police in Bronx identified

WEST FARMS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have identified a man they are looking for who they say opened fire on officers in the Bronx Wednesday evening.

Authorities want to find 39-year-old Calvin Peterkin.



Police say he became involved in a dispute with employees inside of a Boost Mobile store near East 174th Street and Hoe Avenue in West Farms around 6:20 p.m.

During the dispute, they say Peterkin pulled out a handgun and menaced the employees.

Police were called and when they arrived, they found themselves face to face with him.

Sources say Peterkin put his hands up, as if to surrender, but then opened fire at officers at close range.

Police then returned fire and believe they hit him once in the arm.



Witnesses reported hearing about a dozen gunshots.

After the shootout, sources say the suspect ran into a nearby bodega, and then ran out again and hid under a parked van until cops ran by.

Police believe that he then ran into a building.

A pistol was recovered at the scene, however they were unable to locate him.

Two officers were transported to an area hospital for tinnitus.

They're asking anyone with information in regard to this incident to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

