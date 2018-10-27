Police: Women found duct taped along Hudson River ID'ed as sisters

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police have identified the two women whose duct-taped bodies were found washed up along the Hudson River as sisters from Virginia.

Police said the bodies of 16-year-old Tala Farea and 22-year-old Rotana Farea, of Fairfax, were found around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of 68th Street and Riverside Park. Responding officers found the bodies laying on rocks near the river.

A missing child's poster said the women were last seen on August 24, but no photographs were included.

A police source tells Eyewitness News the bodies were bound together with duct tape, with tape around their waists and feet, facing each other.

Both were fully clothed, and there were no signs of trauma.

Sources believe the bodies washed ashore with the tide and stayed when the tide went out.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundhudson riverUpper West SideNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bodies of 2 women wash up from Hudson River off Upper West Side
Top Stories
Rapper linked to shooting investigation on Madison Ave
Pipe bomb suspect arrested; 'Not a hoax,' FBI says
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
Community mourns father shot while son was watching
8th child dies in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Man arrested over alleged plot to kill and eat young girl
AccuWeather Alert: Weekend Nor'easter to bring rain, wind
PIPE BOMB SCARE: Who are the targets?
Show More
NBC cancels 'Megyn Kelly Today' following blackface comments
Suspected pipe bomb removed from Manhattan post office
Baby dies of bacterial infection at NJ hospital, 3 sick
Neighborhood Eats: Peruvian food at 'Llamita'
Hurricane wipes Hawaiian Island off the map
More News