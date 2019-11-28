Police: Suspect steals car in Bronx with elderly woman and child inside

By Eyewitness News
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police say a man is in custody after stealing a car with an elderly woman and a child inside in the Bronx Wednesday night.

A 49-year-old woman double parked at a supermarket at East 235th Street and Katonah Avenue, leaving her 81-year-old mother and 11-year-old son inside, police said.

The suspect then jumped into the white SUV and without turning on the lights, backed up and drove away.

When the woman realized the car was gone, she went back in to talk to the manager.

"She was telling me, did you guys tow my car? I gok we're never gonna do that," the manager said.

They looked at surveillance video, saw the car being stolen and called 911.

Police discovered that the woman's phone was still in the car, and were able to track where the vehicle was.

The 32-year-old suspect ended up getting stuck in traffic and was pulled over on the Cross Bronx Expressway at Jerome Avenue, where he was placed in custody.

Charges are now pending.

The woman and child in the car are both safe.

