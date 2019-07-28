Police tase man who walked into Brooklyn precinct holding knife

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said the emotionally disturbed man walked into the 75th Precinct at about 8:30 a.m. and asked to be shot.
The 26-year-old man was surrounded by police officers. One of the officers tased him and he fell to the ground.
EMS responded and the man was taken to Brookdale Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"These cops reacted quickly," tweeted Monahan. "Though prepared for the worst, they delivered a safe outcome for everyone. Well done!"
Cops face split second, life & death decisions every day. When an emotionally disturbed man holding a long knife walked into the @NYPD75Pct — and asked to be shot — these cops reacted quickly. Though prepared for the worst, they delivered a safe outcome for everyone. Well done! pic.twitter.com/XgzwLih1UO— Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) July 28, 2019
