Police tase man who walked into Brooklyn precinct holding knife

Cops face split second, life & death decisions every day. When an emotionally disturbed man holding a long knife walked into the @NYPD75Pct — and asked to be shot — these cops reacted quickly. Though prepared for the worst, they delivered a safe outcome for everyone. Well done! pic.twitter.com/XgzwLih1UO — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) July 28, 2019

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A man was tased after walking into an NYPD precinct in Brooklyn Sunday morning holding a long knife, police said.NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said the emotionally disturbed man walked into the 75th Precinct at about 8:30 a.m. and asked to be shot.The 26-year-old man was surrounded by police officers. One of the officers tased him and he fell to the ground.EMS responded and the man was taken to Brookdale Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."These cops reacted quickly," tweeted Monahan. "Though prepared for the worst, they delivered a safe outcome for everyone. Well done!"----------