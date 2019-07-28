Police tase man who walked into Brooklyn precinct holding knife

(Photo from NYPD via Twitter)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A man was tased after walking into an NYPD precinct in Brooklyn Sunday morning holding a long knife, police said.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said the emotionally disturbed man walked into the 75th Precinct at about 8:30 a.m. and asked to be shot.

The 26-year-old man was surrounded by police officers. One of the officers tased him and he fell to the ground.

EMS responded and the man was taken to Brookdale Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"These cops reacted quickly," tweeted Monahan. "Though prepared for the worst, they delivered a safe outcome for everyone. Well done!"



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citynypd
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Trump's criticism of Baltimore, black lawmaker not racist, aide says
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
Man dies at hospital following altercation at bar in New Jersey
Dozens displaced after fire spreads to 2 homes in NJ
Show More
Tyson keeps planetarium post after sexual misconduct probe
AccuWeather: Becoming hotter, more humid
Walmart, HEB taco seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella
Funeral Monday for mom and her 2 children killed in Queens fire
NYPD officer dies by suicide, fifth since June
More TOP STORIES News