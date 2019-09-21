Teenage bicyclist killed after being run over by truck in Queens, police say

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- A teenager riding his bike was killed after being run over by a truck in Queens.The truck driver and the bicyclist were traveling east on Borden Avenue in Long Island City on Saturday afternoon. When the driver made a right turn on 11th Street, he struck the bicyclist with his back wheels.Officials say the wheels of the truck ran over the cyclist. He was pronounced dead at the scene.----------