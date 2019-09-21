Teenage bicyclist killed after being run over by truck in Queens, police say

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- A teenager riding his bike was killed after being run over by a truck in Queens.
The truck driver and the bicyclist were traveling east on Borden Avenue in Long Island City on Saturday afternoon. When the driver made a right turn on 11th Street, he struck the bicyclist with his back wheels.
Officials say the wheels of the truck ran over the cyclist. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
