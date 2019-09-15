Police: Virgin Mary statue vandalized with feces in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who vandalized a statue of the Virgin Mary in New Jersey.

Somebody covered the statue's face with feces and affixed a cigarette to the monument at Saint Michael Church on Ninth Street in Jersey City.

The pastor says he got a ladder and cleaned up the mess himself.

The church does not have a security camera pointed toward the statue, so finding the culprit could be difficult.

