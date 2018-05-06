Police: Woman burglarized homes while families attend funeral services

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more on the reported burglaries in Greenburgh.

Eyewitness News
GREENBURGH, New York (WABC) --
Police in Westchester arrested a woman accused of burglarizing homes while the families attended funeral services.

Greenburgh Police say Latonia Shelecia Stewart last broke into a home in Irvington back in February.

Investigators believe each burglary happened after an obituary detailed funeral arrangements.

When police tracked down Stewart in her car, they found stolen property from the February burglary, and that led to her arrest.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberybreak-infuneralGreenburghWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News