Authorities believe a 33-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a subway train slipped and fell onto the tracks.The incident was reported Saturday around 10:30 a.m. on the northbound platform at Broadway and West 72nd Street.Police say the woman fell into the path of a 3 Train and became pinned between the train and the platform.She was taken to St. Luke's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.The victim's identity has not yet been released.----------