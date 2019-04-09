Police search for woman who yanked 81-year-old victim's hair at NYC movie theater

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the woman who grabbed at 81-year-old's hair and yanked her to the ground at a Manhattan movie theater.

It happened March 30 around 3:40 p.m. at the AMC 84th Street 6 theater on Broadway on the Upper West Side.

Police said that an 81-year-old woman was involved in a verbal dispute with another woman waiting in line. That's when the woman grabbed the victim's hair, pulled her to the ground and fled the theater.

The victim suffered dizziness, pain, and swelling and was transported to a local hospital.

Police described the attacker as a Hispanic woman in her mid-30s with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black spandex pants, and red sneakers.



Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidemanhattannew york cityelderly womanassaultattack
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Measles outbreak: NYC orders mandatory vaccines for some
Man killed at Waffle House while paying for meals, handing out cash
FDNY firefighter, father of 3, killed in Afghanistan bombing
K-9 officer stabbed while taking down suspect
Community in mourning after death of NJ high school principal
Scarlett Johansson taken to LAPD station after paparazzi scare
New condom emphasizes consent with unique packaging
Show More
Police: Burglar stood over teen's bed, forced her to touch him
College cheating scam: Lori Loughlin, others indicted
What is Candida auris and do you need to worry?
Doctor dragged off United Airlines flight in 2017 gives first interview
AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool with spotty showers
More TOP STORIES News