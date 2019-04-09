Police search for woman who yanked 81-year-old victim's hair at NYC movie theater

It happened March 30 around 3:40 p.m. at the AMC 84th Street 6 theater on Broadway on the Upper West Side.
Police said that an 81-year-old woman was involved in a verbal dispute with another woman waiting in line. That's when the woman grabbed the victim's hair, pulled her to the ground and fled the theater.
The victim suffered dizziness, pain, and swelling and was transported to a local hospital.
Police described the attacker as a Hispanic woman in her mid-30s with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black spandex pants, and red sneakers.
Wanted for an ASSAULT on 03/30/19 at 3:40PM #MANHATTAN inside of 2310 Broadway. Know who she is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are anonymous.💰You may receive up to a $2500 REWARD! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/pHOYPUeIDm— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 9, 2019
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
