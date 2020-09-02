Politics

Daughter of immigrants sworn in as 1st Black woman on NJ Supreme Court

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The first Black woman ever to serve on the New Jersey Supreme Court has been sworn into office.

Fabiana Pierre-Louis took the oath of office Tuesday with her husband and sons by her side.

She was confirmed unanimously by the state senate last week after being nominated by Gov. Phil Murphy in June.

"I'm incredibly proud that the Senate has unanimously confirmed Fabiana Pierre-Louis as the next Associate Justice to serve on New Jersey's Supreme Court," Murphy said in a statement after the senate confirmation. "Fabiana is an exceptionally talented attorney, and will now have the historic distinction of becoming the first Black woman to be seated on our state's highest court. I am honored to have put her name forward, and to see someone with a different set of life experiences and perspectives on our Supreme Court, a judicial body where New Jerseyans from all walks of life turn for justice. I also thank Senate President Sweeney and Chairman Scutari for their support and conducting a thorough, fair, and open confirmation process."

Pierre-Louis, who is 39 years old, is also the youngest person to ever serve on the New Jersey Supreme Court.

"The thought of actually sitting on the court one day was not something that came across my mind as a law clerk," Pierre-Louis told Eyewitness News earlier this year. "I think my end game as a law student was to become an attorney and hopefully make an impact on the legal profession, in some way."

EMBED More News Videos

Fabiana Pierre-Louis is on the brink of making history in New Jersey as the first African American woman to serve on the state's Supreme Court.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstrentonnew jerseymercer countynew jersey politicsjudgesupreme courtpoliticsgovernor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to do if you want to opt out of the payroll tax deferral
Gyms and fitness centers reopen today in New York City
Niecy Nash, singer Jessica Betts get married
AccuWeather: Muggy with showers
Back to school for students in Plainedge School District
COVID Updates: HHS cancelling ventilator contracts, says stockpile is full
28-year-old man shot, killed outside bank
Show More
FDNY saves woman with heroic, rare rope rescue
COVID News: Man taunts store employees after refusing to wear mask
300+ Floyd protesters to have summonses dismissed by NYC DA
NYC delays schools reopening; Officials plead for 'patience'
Video shows armed holdup at grocery store
More TOP STORIES News