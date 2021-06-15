Adams leads in New York City mayoral poll; Early voting underway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10771969" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> So how exactly will ranked choice voting work, why is this happening and what do you need to know about it before you go to the polls? Bill Ritter moderates a webchat with a panel

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Friday, June 18, 2021 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday, June 20, 2021 from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- We are now just one week away from Primary day in New York.Early voting enters its fourth day as more than 43,000 New Yorkers have already cast their ballot.A new poll could possibly give us a picture of what we will know after next Tuesday's primary.The latest poll from Marist shows Eric Adams at 24%, Garcia with 17%, Maya Wiley at 15%, and then Andrew Yang not far behind at 13%.With this poll, the target on Eric Adams's back has grown.Monday, progressive Maya Wiley voted with her partner in Flatbush, going after critiquing policing in New York City.That's after the NY Post reported the PBA has quietly told its members to rank Adams, Andrew Yang, and Kathryn Garcia in their top three if they're voting in the Democratic primary, warning the other candidates might be "anti-police".Andrew Yang also went after Adams Monday, after Yang was endorsed by the Police Captains Union, the exact union Adams once belonged to.Yang says the endorsement should tell New Yorkers what they need to know about Adams and his leadership."This to me should tell New Yorkers all that they need to know about Eric Adams and his leadership," Yang said."And that is not smart policing, that is not responsive policing, and until we get policing right we will not have trust in the New York City Police Department and that is something I am going to change," Wiley said.Polls will be open at various times through next weekend:----------