BRETT KAVANAUGH

Actress Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh protest

EMBED </>More Videos

Actress Amy Schumer was among hundreds detained at a staged sit in Washington, D.C. to protest Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. (KGO-TV)

Alicia Luce
WASHINGTON --
Hundreds of protesters staged a sit-in Thursday, in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., to protest Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Capitol Police arrested many of the protesters, including comedian and actress Amy Schumer.


While many New Yorkers, including Schumer, headed to D.C. for the sit-in, hundreds of people stayed in the city to protest outside of Trump Tower in Midtown on Thursday evening.

The latest protests come as Senators pore over the FBI's investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh.

RELATED: GOP expects Brett Kavanaugh vote, Supreme Court confirmation Saturday

Some Senators said the report was very thorough, but top Democrats criticized the report as "incomplete" and "very limited."

The Senate plans to vote to end debate on Kavanaugh's nomination on Friday morning, and set up a full floor vote that is expected on Saturday.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsprotestrallywashington d.c.u.s. & worldamy schumerbrett kavanaughWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BRETT KAVANAUGH
GOP expects Kavanaugh vote, confirmation to come Saturday
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser, criticized by key GOP senators
Trump says it's 'very scary time for young men in America'
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
GOP expects Kavanaugh vote, confirmation to come Saturday
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Ex-NY Assembly Speaker Silver wins more weeks of freedom
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser, criticized by key GOP senators
More Politics
Top Stories
NJ Transit service suspended in, out of Penn Station
NJ shooting being investigated as possible road rage incident
Video shows Bronx brawl that injured 20 correction officers
Baby girl dead, twin brother hurt; Mother in custody
Mom busted at movies with booze-filled sippy cup
3 adults in 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping kids
Woman raped walking home in Brooklyn, police say
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Arrest made after 14-year-old NJ boy pelted with paintballs
8 charged with faking therapy for disabled children
GOP expects Kavanaugh vote, confirmation to come Saturday
Booby-trapped wheelchair shoots FBI agent in bizarre scene
Officials: Man sent letters before car blast that killed 3
More News