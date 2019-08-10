Politics

Anti-ICE protesters partially shut down NYC's West Side Highway

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Protesters against Immigrations and Customs Enforcement had partially blocked the West Side Highway in Manhattan, New York City's emergency alert system confirmed.

Commuters should expect road closures 12th Avenue and West 22nd Street. The West Side Highway and West 26th Street have since reopened.

Video shows dozens of demonstrators sitting in the middle of the highway, linking arms and chanting, "ICE lurks here."



Some held signs that read "close the camps" and "ICE hides here."

Video shows a heavy NYPD presence as an automated voice advises protesters to move to the sidewalks.

"You are unlawfully in the roadway and obstructing vehicular traffic. You are ordered to leave the roadway," the automated command repeats.



The NYPD has not yet commented on these protests. It is unclear who organized the protests.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york cityprotestice
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
Alleged victims, politicians react to Jeffrey Epstein's suicide
Yankees GM Cashman mistaken for thief, stopped at gunpoint
Man charged after body found in restricted area of Central Park
Boy, 13, impaled by flying beach umbrella
Man arrested after threats made to CT Puerto Rican festival
Former Olympic athlete charged in NJ horse farm shooting
Show More
AccuWeather: Stretch of beautiful days ahead
Heading to LaGuardia Airport: What you need to know
Salmonella prompts closure of Long Island restaurant
Bronx car owners angry after nearly a dozen vehicles vandalized
EXCLUSIVE: Ocasio-Cortez on how to beat President Trump
More TOP STORIES News