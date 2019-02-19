Police in Massachusetts are trying to determine whether a snow plow driver targeted a group of demonstrators protesting against President Trump.The group said they were holding up signs complaining about the president when a plow veered across the road in Falmouth.They say it drove through slush and ice and splashed them. Then, demonstrators say the plow came back a second time and did it again.Police tracked down the plow driver, identified as 31-year-old John Pimental.Pimental is charged with disorderly conduct and assault.----------