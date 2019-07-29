Politics

Election board to declare Katz victory over Caban in Queens District Attorney race

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Board of Elections is expected to certify the vote Monday and declare Queens Borough President Melinda Katz the winner in the race for Queens district attorney.

But the fight will not be over.

After a two-week-long manual recount of more than 90,000 ballots, Katz is 60 votes ahead of public defender Tiffany Cabán.

But Cabán is challenging the recount in court, because 114 paper affidavit ballots were tossed out as invalid.

Those ballots remain unopened.

Cabán and her team say if those ballots opened and counted, they could tip the vote back to her.

