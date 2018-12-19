Hundreds of low-level marijuana convictions are getting thrown out. It's part of a new initiative by Brooklyn's top prosecutor.This will impact hundreds of people in Brooklyn.Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez will be in court at 10 a.m. Wednesday.He's moving to vacate outstanding warrants and erase past misdemeanor marijuana convictions.There have been community events for those with minor marijuana convictions where they could meet with defense attorneys for free and file the motions to erase their convictions.This has been in the works for a while, with Brooklyn's DA and Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance saying for months that they would no longer prosecute low level marijuana offenses.They said they needed to address those people with prior convictions on their records which jeopardizes job opportunities, housing and immigration status.Wednesday's move aims to resolve that hurdle."To fail to address these past convictions would be hypocritical and it would be to turn a blind eye on all the harm caused by marijuana enforcement in prior years," Gonzalez said.This follows Governor Cuomo's announcement earlier this week, where he vowed to call for marijuana legalization next year.----------