Congestion pricing in Manhattan inches closer to reality, lawmaker says he has the votes

Derick Waller has more on the controversy.

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Congestion pricing is inching closer to becoming a reality in Manhattan.

More lawmakers are backing the plan, but some key details still need to be ironed out.

Last-minute negotiations underway in Albany.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie of the Bronx announced he has the votes to finally pass congestion pricing, just a few days before the April 1st budget deadline.

Mayor Bill de Blasio recently rode the subway to raise support for this idea of tolling drivers below 60th Street.

The money would fund the MTA and ideally reduce congestion.

"The details of the exact cost of the toll, that's something that can be worked out after the fact. It has to be sufficient to cover the plan, it has to be a viable dollar figure. I'm not worried if that happens in different stages. I think the most important piece of this conversation is agreeing we're going to fund the MTA," Mayor de Blasio said.

This has been the subject of protests both for and against.

Drivers in outer boroughs and people with disabilities say it's not fair to them.

"We shouldn't be taxing people who have no choice because of disabilities because they can't take the subway," Assemblyman David Weprin said. "We need to have a plan but this is not the plan."

"I cared about ensuring that outer-borough transit deserts, the places where people don't have enough mass transit, would get specific funding through this new initiative and I cared about defining some of the hardship areas where we need to make exceptions," Mayor de Blasio said.

How much will it cost drivers?

One proposal suggested making the fee a little more than $11 a day, but that's still up for negotiation. It is far from a done deal.

