POLITICS

Congresswoman-elect Ocasio-Cortez says she can't afford apartment in DC

(Mary Altaffer)

Eyewitness News
She may have become a political star with her upset win, but congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she won't be able to afford an apartment in Washington until after her new salary kicks in.

The 29-year-old is the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

Ocasio-Cortez tells the New York Times that she has no income during the three-month window before she takes office.

She says such financial struggles often block low-income people from pursuing office.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscongresspolitics
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump limits asylum, says migrants must 'have merit'
Hundreds demonstrate in Times Square to protect Russia probe
Removal of highway 'I Love NY' tourism signs begins
With new Justice official, fate of Russia probe in question
More Politics
Top Stories
Con Edison: 5 injured, including police officers, when Bronx manhole explodes
Man shoved onto subway tracks in Lower Manhattan
LIVE: SoCal fires force evacuation of Malibu
Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Derrickson lose homes in SoCal wildfire
Woman charged with spitting on Muslim family in Jersey City
Family says bus aide attacked developmentally disabled daughter
Suspect randomly attacks man, woman in Midtown Manhattan
Mom fighting son's chemotherapy ordered to turn over custody
Show More
Neighborhood Eats: 'BarBacon' BBQ Burnt Ends
6 dead in massive Northern California wildfire
Father attempts to kill family in Bronx fire, FDNY says
Police: NJ pregnant woman, unborn child killed in stabbing
Woman, man found dead in Bushwick apartment
More News