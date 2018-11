She may have become a political star with her upset win, but congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she won't be able to afford an apartment in Washington until after her new salary kicks in.The 29-year-old is the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.Ocasio-Cortez tells the New York Times that she has no income during the three-month window before she takes office.She says such financial struggles often block low-income people from pursuing office.----------