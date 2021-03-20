Cuomo accuser Lindsey Boylan expected to attend rally against governor in NYC

Cuomo's first accuser Lindsey Boylan is scheduled to be at the rally in Washington Square Park Saturday afternoon.
The news comes after an eighth accuser lodged sexual harassment allegations against him.
Alyssa McGrath, 33, a current administrative assistant in Cuomo's office, told The New York Times that he looked down her shirt, quizzed her about her marital status, and told her she was beautiful, using an Italian phrase she had to ask her parents to interpret.
McGrath didn't say the governor made sexual contact with her but thought his behavior was sexual harassment.
She recalled Cuomo kissing her on the forehead and gripping her firmly around the sides while posing for a photo at a 2019 office Christmas party.
Cuomo lawyer Rita Glavin responded by reiterating his denials of inappropriate advances and touching.
She told the Times he has greeted both men and women with hugs and kisses on the cheek, has put his arm around people for photos and uses such Italian phrases as "ciao bella" ("hi, beautiful" or "'bye, beautiful"), though she said he didn't say that to McGrath.
"None of this is remarkable, although it may be old-fashioned," Glavin added.
Alyssa McGrath's attorney, Mariann Wang, released a statement:
The governor's deflections are not credible. This was not just friendly banter. Ms. McGrath understands the common phrase "ciao Bella." As she herself says: "I would not call my parents to find out what that phrase means. I know what that phrase means."
Meanwhile, Boylan, detailed her claims of sexual harassment in a new interview with celebrity #MeToo journalist Ronan Farrow.
In the interview, published in The New Yorker, the governor's former adviser provides new anecdotes of the embattled governor's alleged harassment, bullying, and intimidation tactics.
Boylan, 36, first came forward with allegations in December and fleshed them out in a late February blog post amid scrutiny of Cuomo for the pandemic's death toll among residents in state nursing homes. At least seven women total have come forward with claims since.
In her interview with Farrow, Boylan recounted a 2018 incident in which a dog jumped on her in the governor's mansion and Cuomo "joked that if he were a dog, he would try to 'mount' her as well."
"I remember being grossed out but also...what a dumb third-grade thing to say," Boylan said in the interview.
Eight women have accused the governor of some form of sexual harassment or inappropriate touching.
