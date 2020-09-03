Governor Cuomo holds teleconference after President Trump threatens to defund NYC

President Trump came out firing Thursday in response to the governor's criticism of his handling of the coronavirus in the country.
Governors Andrew Cuomo of New York has the worst record on death and China Virus. 11,000 people alone died in Nursing Homes because of his incompetence!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020
.@NYGovCuomo should get his puppet New York prosecutors, who have been illegally after me and my family for years, to investigate his incompetent handling of the China Virus, and all of the deaths caused by this incompetence. It is at minimum a Nursing Home Scandal - 11,000 DEAD!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020
Cuomo said, "He's been tweeting up a storm." The governor went on to call him a bully.
"You can't bully New Yorkers, we just don't get bullied, we don't respond well to it."
He also again voiced skepticism about the CDC saying that a vaccine would be ready by November 1.
"It's going to be an Election Day miracle drug," Cuomo said. He vowed that the New York State Department of Health would examine any vaccine before recommending it to New York residents.
Also on the note of the election, the governor said that President Trump claims he will win New York state. "How much do you want to wager that you will win New York?" Cuomo said. He added that he would take any bet and told the president to put his money where his mouth is. "The people who know him the most, like him the least," the governor said.
ALSO READ | CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute coronavirus vaccines on Nov. 1
Wednesday night Cuomo had said in a scathing statement, from the point of view of NYC, President Donald Trump is the worst president in history amid his threats to defund the city.
President Donald Trump ordered the the federal government to begin the process of defunding New York City, Washington DC, Seattle and Portland claiming officials allowed "lawless" protests.
The president said his administration "will do everything in its power to prevent weak mayors and lawless cities from taking federal dollars while they let anarchists harm people, burn buildings, and ruin lives and businesses."
My Administration will do everything in its power to prevent weak mayors and lawless cities from taking Federal dollars while they let anarchists harm people, burn buildings, and ruin lives and businesses. We’re putting them on notice today. @RussVought45— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020
The $7 billion goes to fund the following programs and departments:
- Temporary Assistance for Needy Families - $1.3 Billion
- Title I Education - $705 million
- Child Care and Development Block - $499 million
- Section 8 - $437 million
- Medical Assistance Program - $209 million
The five-page memo obtained by ABC News orders all federal agencies to send reports to the White House Office of Management and Budget that lay out funds that can be redirected.
Cuomo says everything Trump could do in his power to hurt NYC he has done.
The governor pointed out that Trump's administration stopped funding for the Second Ave subway after both Democrats and Republicans funded it. He also stripped funding for the Air Train from LaGuardia to NYC.
"As far as this statement he's going to stop funding for New York City, he is not a king, he thinks he's a king but he's not, he's a president and there is a constitution and there are laws, nothing that he knows anything about but the federal budget is appropriated by law with conditions of funding by law," Cuomo said. "The statutes contain the funding conditions and he can't override the law. I suspect it's more of a political statement that he's making than anything else."
Cuomo said what the president is talking about is also illegal.
Mayor Bill de Blasio also did not hold back against the president:
"While @realDonaldTrump spent this year hiding from COVID-19, New York City led the fight back. Now we're trying to recover and he's making unconstitutional, political threats against us. Mr. President, we'll see you in court. We've beaten you there before and we'll do it again."
While @realDonaldTrump spent this year hiding from COVID-19, New York City led the fight back.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 3, 2020
Now we’re trying to recover and he’s making unconstitutional, political threats against us.
Mr. President, we’ll see you in court. We’ve beaten you there before and we’ll do it again.
De Blasio's spokesman also released a statement on Twitter saying this will never stand:
"As much as Donald Trump wants New York City to drop dead, we will never let this stand. This has nothing to do with 'law and order.' This is a racist campaign stunt out of the Oval Office to attack millions of people of color."
As much as Donald Trump wants New York City to drop dead, we will never let this stand.— Bill Neidhardt (@BNeidhardt) September 2, 2020
This has nothing to do with "law and order". This is a racist campaign stunt out of the Oval Office to attack millions of people of color. https://t.co/w7tzJxc8wW
----------
