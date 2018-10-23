POLITICS

Election 2018 Results: Andrew Cuomo wins 3rd term as New York governor

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller has the latest on the election results in New York. ((AP Photo/Mary Altaffer))

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has won a third term by beating Republican Marc Molinaro, as the Democrats took control of the state senate for the first time in years.

The Democrat was seen from the start as the prohibitive favorite in the race, with big advantages in fundraising and name-recognition.

He worked throughout the campaign to link Molinaro to President Donald Trump, who is unpopular with many New Yorkers.

Cuomo also touted his administration's work rebuilding airports and bridges and boosting the upstate economy.

The victory would give Cuomo the same number of terms as his father, the late Gov. Mario Cuomo.
EMBED More News Videos

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo



Cuomo has been talked about as a potential 2020 presidential candidate but said he would serve out his entire term if re-elected.

Molinaro is the county executive in Dutchess County.

Cuomo is the 10th New York governor elected to a third term.

Meantime Democrat Andrew Gounardes declared victory against Republican State Senator Marty Golden.

It was one of several big Democratic wins across the state.

Democrats will hold roughly 40 of the 63 state senate seats, and it means some progressive priorities will gain traction.

Things like codigying Row v. Wade and increasing funding for the MTA can begin to make progress.

On Long Island, Jim Gaughran defeated long-time Republican Carl Marcellino and Republican Kemp Hannon lost to Democrat Kevin Thomas.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
Election Results
New York races
New Jersey races
Connecticut races
National races
----------
* More Midterm Election Coverage
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsandrew cuomogovernornew york state politicspoliticsvote 2018New York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Election Results: Democrats take House but GOP holds Senate
Georgia's Stacey Abrams aims to be 1st black female gov in US
Election 2018 results: Here are the races to know
Connecticut governor's race too close to call
Ky. clerk who refused gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid
More Politics
Top Stories
Connecticut governor's race too close to call
Kirsten Gillibrand beats Chele Farley in NY Senate race
Menendez defeats Hugin to win re-election in New Jersey
Max Rose upsets Dan Donovan, NYC's only GOP congressman
Election Results: Democrats take House but GOP holds Senate
Trump says 'success' despite Democrats set to take House
Democrat Mikie Sherrill wins key congressional race in NJ
Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez elected to House
Show More
Polling problems reported at some NYC precincts
Letitia James elected NY AG, first black woman elected to statewide office
VIDEO: Tiny bugs crawl all over carpet at AMC movie theater
LI residents furious over stadium encroaching on property
Girl, 10, accused of stomping baby to death at day care
More News