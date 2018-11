EMBED >More News Videos New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has won a third term by beating Republican Marc Molinaro, as the Democrats took control of the state senate for the first time in years.The Democrat was seen from the start as the prohibitive favorite in the race, with big advantages in fundraising and name-recognition.He worked throughout the campaign to link Molinaro to President Donald Trump, who is unpopular with many New Yorkers.Cuomo also touted his administration's work rebuilding airports and bridges and boosting the upstate economy.The victory would give Cuomo the same number of terms as his father, the late Gov. Mario Cuomo.Cuomo has been talked about as a potential 2020 presidential candidate but said he would serve out his entire term if re-elected.Molinaro is the county executive in Dutchess County.Cuomo is the 10th New York governor elected to a third term.Meantime Democrat Andrew Gounardes declared victory against Republican State Senator Marty Golden.It was one of several big Democratic wins across the state.Democrats will hold roughly 40 of the 63 state senate seats, and it means some progressive priorities will gain traction.Things like codigying Row v. Wade and increasing funding for the MTA can begin to make progress.On Long Island, Jim Gaughran defeated long-time Republican Carl Marcellino and Republican Kemp Hannon lost to Democrat Kevin Thomas.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------