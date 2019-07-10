Governor Cuomo signs equal pay law ahead of Parade of Champions celebrating USWNT

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that there is "no rationale" why the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team members are paid less than men.
The governor then signed a law before the start of the parade celebrating the women's World Cup win eliminating a "loophole" that he said still allows gender discrimination in pay for the same jobs.
"It's not just the right thing to do, it's not just the moral thing to do, it is also the law in the State of New York," Cuomo said.
In addition, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that as President, one of his first acts would be calling on the United States Congress to amend the Amateur Sports Act, to guarantee equity in resources and pay for women's and men's national sports teams chartered under the Act, including the U.S. Soccer Federation.
The changes would be modeled on Title IX requirements that changed the landscape of college athletics in the country. The mayor says they must serve as a model of national sports teams as well.
"Champions of the world, deserve to be paid their fair share," Mayor de Blasio said. "The U.S. Women's National Team shouldn't have to fight for equality in this day and age and its outrageous that they still have to fight for equal compensation. Title IX was simply the beginning and under my administration, I will do everything in my power to make sure working women and young girls know they are on the same playing field."
The Paycheck Fairness Act would also prohibit employers from using salary history to ensure that salaries are not based on prior pay disparities that can follow workers from job to job.
It would protect against retaliation for discussing pay with colleagues, including stopping employers from being able to fire employees for sharing information and ensure greater transparency, while helping identify salary disparities.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Governor Cuomo signs equal pay law ahead of Parade of Champions celebrating USWNT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More