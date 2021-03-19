Politics

Current aide latest woman to allege sexual harassment from Cuomo, NY Times reports

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- One of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's current aides is the latest woman to lodge sexual harassment allegations against him, the New York Times reports.

Alyssa McGrath's attorney, Mariann Wang, released a statement:

The governor's deflections are not credible. This was not just friendly banter. Ms. McGrath understands the common phrase "ciao Bella." As she herself says: "I would not call my parents to find out what that phrase means. I know what that phrase means."

This is a breaking news update, previous story below:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's first accuser, Lindsey Boylan, detailed her claims of sexual harassment in a new interview with celebrity #MeToo journalist Ronan Farrow.

In the interview, published in The New Yorker, the governor's former adviser provides new anecdotes of the embattled governor's alleged harassment, bullying, and intimidation tactics.

Boylan, 36, first came forward with allegations in December and fleshed them out in a late February blog post amid scrutiny of Cuomo for the pandemic's death toll among residents in state nursing homes. At least seven women total have come forward with claims since.

In her interview with Farrow, Boylan recounted a 2018 incident in which a dog jumped on her in the governor's mansion and Cuomo "joked that if he were a dog, he would try to 'mount' her as well."
EMBED More News Videos

Ronan Farrow spoke to "Good Morning America" about his new interview with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's first accuser, Lindsey Boylan.


"I remember being grossed out but also...what a dumb third-grade thing to say," Boylan said in the interview.

RELATED: With Gov. Cuomo under fire, No. 2 Kathy Hochul treads carefully

Seven women have accused the governor of some form of sexual harassment or inappropriate touching.

Boylan had previously alleged that Cuomo tried to kiss her during a meeting in his New York City office in 2018.

Farrow appeared on "Good Morning America" in an exclusive interview Friday morning. He explained why Boylan wanted to do the interview with the New Yorker.
EMBED More News Videos

Lindsey Boylan, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's first accuser, details the harassment claims in new interview.


"We unearthed emails, texts, both internal communications in the governor's office that talked about her looks, and alluded to an elevated level of interest from the governor, and also private communications with her mother, with friends, where she seemed to be fearful of the governor ... Each of those individual incidents comes against a backdrop of what she really did perceive to be serial harassment."

A spokesperson for Cuomo declined to comment to the magazine on this claim but reiterated Cuomo's denial that he behaved inappropriately with Boylan.

The article also details newly reported plans by Cuomo advisors to discredit Boylan, by reportedly leaking Boylan's personnel records and releasing a letter attacking her credibility. They allegedly wanted to use the press to turn the tables on her and accuse her of bullying female colleagues, including Black women.

"My life was...for a period, destroyed," Boylan said.

"I think this is one of the most significant revelations here, this matches more of the emerging data in multiple stories that show a pattern of the governor weaponizing any available information from his aides and through intermediaries in New York politics and getting them into the press," Ronan told "GMA."

The governor has repeatedly denied allegations of inappropriate behavior.

"I never harassed anyone. I never abused anyone. I never assaulted anyone now, and I never would, right?" Cuomo previously told the press.

Cuomo has, however, admitted he may have made people feel uncomfortable.

"I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it," Cuomo said.

He's also facing two investigations from lawmakers and the state's attorney general.

RELATED: Schumer, Gillibrand, join Dems in calling for Cuomo's resignation

Most recently, former policy and operations aide Ana Liss met with investigators from the state attorney general's office Thursday via Zoom.

"I don't think the average person in New York State would like to know that their governor is an absolute monster," Liss said.

President Joe Biden told "GMA's" George Stephanopoulos that if the investigations show wrongdoing, the governor should step aside.

"That's what I think happens, and by the way, it very well may be that there's a criminal prosecution that's attached to it," Biden said.

Related topics:
politicsnew yorkandrew cuomoscandalharassmentnew york state politicsjoe bidensexual harassmentnancy pelosicovid 19charles schumer
