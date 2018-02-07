POLITICS

Local DACA supporters head to DC for demonstration

Derick Waller reports from Jackson Heights, Queens, on the demonstration.

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) --
Protections for hundreds of thousands of Dreamers is at the center of the spending bill debate.

Right now immigrants and their supporters in Queens are getting ready for a demonstration in Washington, DC, to take a stand for the DACA program.

They are heading to Capitol Hill to demand a deal on immigration.

This is despite the fact that Democrats and Republicans in the senate say they plan to deal with "Dreamers," those brought to the U.S. illegally as children, in a separate bill, separate from the budget negotiations that are underway.

Activists are also angry over a comment from the president's Chief of Staff John Kelly disparaging some immigrants who didn't sign up for DACA.

"The difference between 690 and 1.8 million were the people some would say were too afraid to sign up, others would say were too lazy to get off their *expletive,* but they didn't sign up," Kelly said.

"There's plenty of people in my community, especially young people, who have grown up here all their lives who are doing great in school, who are just pursuing their dream," said Jesus Gonzalez, Immigration Activist.

Back in September, President Trump decided to end DACA in March. That means that if Congress does not act by next month, some Dreamers could start getting deported.

