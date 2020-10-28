vote 2020

Day 5 of early voting in New York City, what you should know

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- So far, there have been nearly half a million votes cast in New York City.

Early voting continues Wednesday at noon.



It's been days of long lines, continuously wrapped around buildings once again Tuesday, as eager voters waited to make their voices heard.

The state Board of Elections sent a reminder to local boards that it's against state regulations to have voters waiting in lines that exceed 30 minutes.

So the hours have been extended in New York City.

One report also points to poll assignments as one reason for the long lines, saying in some cases that a large number of voters were assigned to polling sites with lowest capacity.

However, voters seemed to be taking the wait times in stride.

"We're celebrating our citizenship and our right to vote and democracy," one voter said.

"People are really fired up, people are really informed about what's going on and that people want to participate in the direction and the future of the USA and I think that's a good thing. The more the merrier," another voter said.

Even Mayor Bill de Blasio waited 3.5 hours to cast his vote on Tuesday.

The extended hours will go into effect this weekend, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Sunday is the last day of early voting.

The extra hours add up to a total of nine extra hours for New Yorkers to cast their votes.

The NYC Board of Elections say 1,102,313 absentee ballot applications had been processed by the end of business Monday, with another 5,924 applications still awaiting processing.

In New York State, 290,427 people cast ballots Monday, topping Sunday (210,245) and Saturday (212,243). In New York City, 120,808 voted Monday, up from Sunday (100,085) and Saturday (93,830).

Related: Early Voting in New York - Info, links and resources

There is no early voting on November 2 ahead of the November 3 general election.

RELATED: New York officials optimistic about fixes to mail-in voting system

CLICK HERE to find your polling place, and CLICK HERE to browse by county for times and places where you can vote early.

RELATED: New York early voting: What you need to know

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york cityvotingnew york city politicsabc7ny instagramelection dayvote 2020new york state politics2020 presidential electionpresident donald trumpvice president joe bidennew york votes
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
President Trump's campaign website 'attacked'
Day 4 of early voting in NYC, what you should know
NJ's first-ever mostly mail-in election a monumental undertaking
Mayor waits in line 3.5 hours to vote, shares his pizza
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protests in Brooklyn erupt into violence
Hurricane Zeta re-strengthens, could bring rain, snow to NYC area
Dodgers' Justin Turner pulled from World Series after testing positive for COVID
AccuWeather: Rainy start, turning mild
WH official says vaccine will be distributed to 'all of America simultaneously'
Port Authority to impose fine for anyone not wearing mask at its facilities
Los Angeles Dodgers win World Series, beat Rays in Game 6
Show More
MTA to launch voluntary COVID testing
Looters ransack businesses during 2nd night of unrest
6-year-old girl home from hospital after New York school bus crash
The Countdown: What does geography say about political strategy?
Mayor waits in line 3.5 hours to vote, shares his pizza
More TOP STORIES News