POLITICS

Andrew Gillum ends campaign for Fla. governor

EMBED </>More Videos

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum gives his concession speech Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. --
Democrat Andrew Gillum says he is ending his hard-fought race for Florida governor and has congratulated Republican Ron DeSantis.

Gillum posted a live video on Facebook on Saturday afternoon in which he congratulated DeSantis. Gillum had conceded to DeSantis on election night, but retracted it after the margin between the two candidates narrowed. The race went to a legally required recount, but after an initial machine recount DeSantis still led Gillum by more than 30,000 votes.


Gillum, who is Tallahassee's mayor, isn't saying what he plans to do next.

"Stay tuned," he said in his brief remarks. Nonetheless, Gillum says he will remain politically active, adding "the fight for Florida continues."

Gillum's announcement came hours after President Donald Trump said on Twitter that Gillum will be a "strong Democrat warrior" and a "force to reckon with."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & world2018-electionfloridavote 2018democratsrepublicans
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
POLITICS
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
Mayor de Blasio fires embattled commissioner of investigations
Judge: White House must reinstate Jim Acosta's press pass
LI official accused taking bribe for police chief promotion
More Politics
Top Stories
Officials: Pregnant woman killed in accident on Major Deegan
No one predicted the severity of Thursday's snowstorm. Why?
11th child dies in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Suspect arrested in attack of NYPD officer in Brooklyn
Attorney: Woman in GoFundMe case says she was used and set up
Fan mysteriously vanishes during Giants-49ers game
Woman dies during storm after car hit by NJ Transit train
Trump to visit California fire scene as death toll rises
Show More
Brooklyn community determined to find man who brutally attacked woman
Security guard who accidentally shot girl says he had no choice
Snow strands NYC teachers, who turn classrooms into bedrooms
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell across NY area
Special needs students stuck on school bus for 8 hours
More News