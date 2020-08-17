Politics

Former Queens Borough President Claire Shulman dies at 94

QUEENS (WABC) -- Former Queens Borough President Claire Shulman has died. She was 94.

Shulman served as president of the borough from 1986 to 2002.

She was the first woman ever to serve in that position in Queens.

Acting Borough President Sharon Lee called Shulman "larger than life."

Lee said she "transformed the landscape of the city's largest borough, and so much of what we see and enjoy today are the results of her extraordinary vision."

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york cityqueens
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 Updates: LIVE - Mayor de Blasio briefing
Reopen NY: Gov. Cuomo to announce gym guidelines
Man shot in attempted robbery on Upper West Side
Illegal raves broken up in NYC neighborhood seeing spike in COVID cases
Local lawmakers to speak out about Postal Service crisis
Election Updates: Opening night for the DNC
Social media reacts after woman jumps into Hudson River on TikTok
Show More
FDA approves cheaper, faster saliva-based COVID-19 test
List: Tri-State universities, colleges' plans for fall 2020
AccuWeather: Beautiful Monday
Extreme lightning causing large power outages in CA
Man charged in attempted kidnapping of WWE star: Police
More TOP STORIES News