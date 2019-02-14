POLITICS

Child Victims Act signed into law by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York --
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation that will extend the statute of limitations so sexual abuse victims have more time to seek criminal charges or sue their abusers.

It happened at an event in lower Manhattan.

In addition to giving molestation victims more time to sue their alleged abusers or seek criminal charges, the law opens a one-year window for lawsuits now barred by the statute of limitations.

The measure was blocked for the past decade by Republicans who controlled the state Senate.

Democrats took control of the chamber in the November elections, and the Senate and Democrat-controlled Assembly approved the legislation last month.

