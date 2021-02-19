stimulus funds

House Democrats unveil full $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill with minimum wage increase

By Lauren Fox, CNN
WASHINGTON -- House Democrats took another step Friday in their effort to advance a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, releasing the full bill text, which includes an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, $1,400 direct checks for Americans making $75,000 or less a year, an extension of $400 federal unemployment benefits and more money for small businesses struggling amid the pandemic.

The legislation, which had already been passed in pieces out of individual committees, was packaged together by the House Budget Committee.

The panel will take up the bill Monday and it is expected to come to the House floor for a vote later next week.

Democrats have a narrow margin to pass the bill, and Republican leaders have already begun whipping their members against it, arguing it spends too much money.

The House's bill closely resembles Biden's rescue plan and includes more money for schools, vaccine distribution and funding for state and local governments.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

