Politics

House Speaker Pelosi in Queens to discuss immigration

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attended a community discussion on immigration in Queens on Monday.

Pelosi appeared at Elmhurst Hospital Center as part of her 'Speaker in the House' series.

Congresswoman Grace Meng hosted the event, which included immigration activists and immigration advocacy organizations.

They discussed ways to improve the immigration process as well as next year's census.

