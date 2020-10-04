Politics

Hundreds gather outside Trump Tower in Manhattan to support president's COVID-19 recovery

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Hundreds gathered outside for a big show of support for President Donald Trump who is in the hospital after contracting coronavirus.

A caravan of about 100 cars from Long Island stopped traffic on 5th Avenue for about 30 minutes.

The supporters from Suffolk County were seen waving flags and honking horns, chanting "four more years.

Their message is to stand behind President Trump and wish him a speedy recovery.

President Donald Trump went through a "very concerning" period Friday and faces a "critical" next two days in his fight against COVID-19 at a military hospital, his chief of staff said Saturday - in contrast to a rosier assessment moments earlier by Trump doctors, who took pains not to reveal the president had received supplemental oxygen at the White House before his hospital admission.

RELATED: President Trump gets experimental drug aimed at curbing severe illness with COVID-19

Trump remained at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday. He offered his own assessment of his status Saturday evening in a video from his hospital suite, saying he was beginning to feel better and hoped to "be back soon."

Hours earlier, chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters outside the hospital, "We're still not on a clear path yet to a full recovery." In an update Saturday night, Trump's chief doctor expressed cautious optimism but added that the president was "not yet out of the woods."

RELATED: President Trump tests positive; here's what we know

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citymanhattanmidtowncoronavirustrump towercoronavirus pandemicpresident donald trumprallycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo holds briefing via teleconference
Trump gets experimental drug aimed at curbing severe illness
LIST: NYC neighborhoods with concerning COVID-19 positivity rates
Trump improving, but not 'out of the woods' yet, doctor says
2 college students fall from Philly rooftop while taking selfies: Police
Manhunt underway for suspect after deadly stabbing on subway platform
3 wounded after shooting in Queens
Show More
Navy vet gets cards from around the world to mark her 99th birthday
Puppy born with Mickey Mouse ears on its back
Family given a Texas island in 1759 fights for royalties promised
AccuWeather: Beautiful fall weather continues
Inside Walter Reed: The hospital of American presidents
More TOP STORIES News